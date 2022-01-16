Pedestrian dead after being struck by Birmingham Police cruiser

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a Birmingham Police Department patrol car Saturday night.

According to BPD, the incident happened at 11 p.m. on Tarrant Huffman Road and Airport Boulevard while the officer was conducting a routine patrol. Authorities say that the pedestrian was in the roadway when they were struck by the police cruiser.

Police state that the officer immediately tried to provide medical assistance to the pedestrian. A short time later, Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived to the scene and pronounced the pedestrian dead.

BPD says they will be conducting an internal investigation into this incident. The identity of the victim has not been released as of Sunday afternoon.

“The Birmingham Police Department extends sincere condolence to the family of the victim in this tragic accident,” Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin wrote in a media release.