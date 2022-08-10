BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — ‘Stop the violence’ that’s the message behind the magic city’s latest mural.

It’s no secret gun violence is a growing trend in the Birmingham metro area. City leaders and now an international artist are sending a clear message to the community to stop the violence.

Wednesday, artist Kyle Holbrook unveiled a mural. It’s part of a gun violence awareness national tour in all 50 states. Holbrook said he’s lost 46 friends and family members to gun violence. The goal is get people to take selfies with the mural, post it on social media and help spread the message of peace.

This comes as the city sees an increase in homicides. Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond said homicides are up 23%.

“It’s just sickening to continue to see these senseless homicides in Birmingham here in our city. When you look at the incidences as to why they have occurred, they’re just absolutely senseless. As I’ve said before, the city has to become stakeholders. Law enforcement can’t be everywhere at all times. Just like the mayor said it’s takes everyone to deal with these issues,” Chief Thurmond said.



Chief Thurmond says gun violence and homicides are the city’s biggest problems when it comes to crime–and he’s ready to change that.

You can join in on that effort by snapping a pic at the new mural. It’s located at the corner of 23rd Street South and 2nd Alley South.

