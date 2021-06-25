‘Pazzo Big Slice Pizza’ served up some serious slices on Food Truck Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A pizza slice bigger than your head will keep that doctor away….isn’t that the saying?

Well either way, Pazzo Big Slice Pizza Truck serves up some of the biggest slices in the Birmingham-area, maybe even in the state, as they joined the CBS 42 Morning News team on the latest edition of Food Truck Friday.

With the success of their restaurant Pazzo Big Slice Pizza in Hoover, Jim Sarris and his partners decided to add an additional establishment, but this time, on wheels. Started in 2015, they have supplied slices for offices, parties, weddings, and even cruising the neighborhoods like an ice cream truck.

If you want to try some Pazzo Big Slice Pizza Truck on this beautiful Friday, you can catch them cruising around in Columbiana or stop by their Hoover location.

