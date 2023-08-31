PINSON, Ala. (WIAT) — The family behind Paul’s Hot Dogs & Grill is hoping to begin a new chapter for the beloved Trussville-area restaurant.

The restaurant, which was started by Martin Paul LaRussa in 1993, had been in Trussville for decades before moving to the Clay Marketplace in Pinson a few years ago. Now, two years after LaRussa’s death, his family is trying to sell the business. There are no plans, however, for Paul’s legacy to end.

Abby LaRussa, co-owner of the restaurant with Martin’s grandson, Luke, said they are looking to sell the equipment inside the building and move out, transitioning the business into a food truck.

“We’re just trying to come up with the funds to do this,” LaRussa said. “The location just wasn’t working and not bringing in enough money to cover everything.”

LaRussa said Martin’s death has been hard on the family and that not having him around, whether it be to ask his advice about business or just to talk about anything with, has been difficult.

“He was the glue of our family,” she said. “Everybody is doing OK, but we just miss him very much.”

LaRussa said with the plan to convert Paul’s into a food truck, nothing would change. Not the hot dogs, not the recipe; just where people could get them.

“It’s a second home to us,” she said. “His grandfather worked very hard for all of this, and we’re not ready to give it up yet.”