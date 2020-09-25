Paul W. Bryant Museum reopens to public after closing due to COVID-19

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Good news for Alabama football fans! The Paul W. Bryant Museum reopened Thursday morning. It’s been closed since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic emergency.

University of Alabama student Beth Ward and her friends were among the first to visit the museum Thursday morning and are happy to see the museum back open again.

“For me, it pumps me up when I come in here, we have this tradition of this great Alabama football team with this legacy from Coach Bryant and now with coach Saban and we expect our team to be good. So walking in here seeing this history is amazing,” Ward said.

Museum Director Ken Gaddy tells CBS 42 there are now new safety measures in place to keep patrons safe. Social distancing must be practiced, everyone who enters the building are required to wear a face mask. There are many hand sanitizer stations and patrons can use stylus pens when viewing the large touch screen stations.

“We have been here for several days cleaning and cleaning so that’s all we’ve been doing to get that done. We now have stylus pens for people to use at our touch screens stations and we’ve put in some speakers so we’ve made some adjustments so people don’t have touch as much,” Gaddy said.

When fans visit, they can expect to see videos and films documenting Alabama championships and pictures of players and coaches, uniforms, game balls and more on display.

“We timed our opening to be ready for this first away game so we can practice to make sure all our systems work properly. So we can be ready for that first home game the next weekend when Texas A&M is in town,” Gaddy said.

Roughly 50,000 fans visit the museum every year. The museum will be open Thursday through Sundays from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

