Patton Creek, Vestavia AMC movie theaters reopening Aug. 20 with 15-cent ticket prices

FILE – In this April 29, 2020 file photo, the AMC sign appears at AMC Burbank 16 movie theater complex in Burbank, Calif. AMC Theaters, the nation’s largest chain, is pushing back its plans to begin reopening theaters by two weeks. The company said Monday that it would open approximately 450 U.S. locations on July 30 and the remaining 150 the following week. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Starting Aug. 20, two local movie theaters will reopen to the public with new safety measures in place and a one-time ticket deal.

In the first part of AMC’s reopening plan announced Thursday, the AMC’s Patton Creek and Vestavia theaters will reopen next week to moviegoers for the first time in months. For only that day, as part of the 100th anniversary celebration of the theater chain, tickets will be priced at 15 cents plus tax, the same price they were back in 1920.

“We are thrilled to once again open our doors to American moviegoers who are looking for an opportunity to get out of their houses and apartments and escape into the magic of the movies,” AMC CEO Adam Aron said in a statement. “As our guests return on our first day of resumed operations on August 20, we invite them to join us in celebrating a return to the movies, and in celebrating 100 years of AMC making smiles happen with movies at 1920 prices of only 15 cents each.”

The Vestavia and Patton Creek locations are two of AMC’s 100 theaters that will reopen Aug. 20 with 300 other locations set to reopen over the coming weeks. Like many businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, AMC closed all its locations at the height of the pandemic. Since then, many movies moved for digital release.

“This is part of a phased plan to reopen AMC in the United States,” the statement read. “AMC currently expects to open approximately two thirds of its more than 600 U.S. theatre locations in time for the September 3 release of Warner Brothers’ TENET, following Disney’s August 28 release of TNE NEW MUTANTS. The remainder of AMC’s U.S. theatres will open only after authorized to do so by state and local officials.”

The Patton Creek theater will show the following movies Aug. 20:

“Bloodshot” (3:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.)

“I Still Believe” (2 p.m., 6 p.m.)

“Jumanji: The Next Level” (3 p.m., 6:45 p.m.)

“Sonic the Hedgehog” (4 p.m., 7 p.m.)

“Star Wars: Episode V- The Empire Strikes Back” (2:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m.)

The Vestavia location includes the following lineup of movies:

“Black Panther” (4 p.m., 7:45 p.m.)

“Back to the Future” (3:30 p.m., 7 p.m.)

“The Goonies” (3 p.m., 6:30 p.m.)

In addition, AMC says they have also implemented new safety measures to better protect moviegoers, which includes limiting the number of tickets sold for screenings, seat blocking in reserved auditoriums, enhanced cleaning between showtimes and at night, upgraded air filtration systems, mandatory mask guidelines, hand sanitizing stations and disinfectant wipes.

For upcoming screenings, visit AMC’s website.

LATEST POSTS