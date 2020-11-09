Patton Creek bridge reopening delayed again

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Patton Creek bridge on Patton Chapel Road remains closed.

Cal Markert, deputy county manager of infrastructure, said the goal was for the bridge to close in March and reopen in the end of June.

“Several things messed us up. We had two big rain events that hit us at a bad time and the contractor did a good job but probably delayed him probably three to four weeks to a month and a half, two different times. COVID interruptions have been a lot of trouble and the utilities were a big delay. We had to deal with moving the Birmingham waterline and we had to wait on them and their contactor and that delayed us quite a bit so we got all the big issues handled. Now we’re down to the final inspection and guard rail and hopefully next week it’ll be up and ready to go,” Markert said.

When the bridge is done, the lanes will be wider and there will be a turning lane on Patton Chapel Road. Markert said it’ll be worth it in the end.

“We’ll have walkability and less traffic delays and safer traffic ride because if you want to make a left turn now and you’re stuck in school traffic, it can be a long wait and then you back everyone else up, so a lot of work around school to get over the bridge and make it walkable. We hope to make it safer for the kids and parents going to the school and we hope it’s safer for traveling public in cars as well,” he said.

John Lyda, president of the Hoover City Council, said residents have complained about the delays, but he’s reminded them that construction projects take time and when it’s done, people will be satisfied with the results.

“It’s going to solve a lot of traffic problems for Hoover, a number of which include sidewalks that connect Gwin Elementary and Simmons Middle School and the neighborhood of the preserve all the way to Highway 31. It brings a turning lane which is much needed to most of Patton Chapel Road, and again the sidewalks is one of the big perks of the project,” Lyda said.

Markert said the project in total cost around $12 million, compared to the original estimate of $8 million. He said 80% of the project is federally funded, 10% is county funded, and the remaining 10% is city funded.

