BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Legendary entertainer and entrepreneur Patti LaBelle will perform at Birmingham’s Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center on March 19.

Tickets are available now for $79, $89 and $99 and can be purchased by visiting Alys Stephens Center’s official website or calling 205-975-2787.

Grammy Award-winner LaBelle is an R&B icon, named one of Rolling Stone magazine’s 100 Greatest Singers and a member of the Grammy Hall of Fame. She started in the 1960s as lead singer and frontwoman of Patti LaBelle and the Bluebells. In the 1970s, the group changed its name to LaBelle, released the hit “Lady Marmalade” and became the first African American vocal group to grace the cover of Rolling Stone magazine.

LaBelle is also an actress and author with her own line of cookbooks and foods.