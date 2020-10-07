Patrick McClusky wins run-off election for Homewood mayor

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) —Homewood City Councilor Patrick McClusky beat out businessman Chris Lane by less than 650 votes to win the run-off election for mayor.
CBS42 News caught up with McClusky at his victory party, surrounded by his supporters. He tells us he’s humbled by those who helped with his campaign, and eager to get to work for the people of Homewood.
McClusky says run-offs are tough to call and, Tuesday night, it was anyone’s guess. He tells us he’s stepping into the mayor’s office knowing they ran a clean campaign and gave it his all. McClusky says he hopes to work with residents, whether they voted for him or not, to make Homewood better.
