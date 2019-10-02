Patients at Children’s of Alabama meet some of their favorite superheroes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — They’re able to scale tall buildings and put smiles on children’s face.

On Wednesday, Batman, Captain America, Superman and Spider-Man rappelled down the side of Children’s of Alabama, washing windows and sending love and well wishes to children.

“They’re a lot more motivated to get up and see the superheroes, so maybe if they haven’t been very mobile,” child life specialist Katie Green said. “I think days like today are days they push their hardest to get out here to see the superheroes and, you know, just jumping up and down trying to get the best view.”

This special event was part of the hospital’s Superhero Month celebration.