Pastor Mike Jr. wins at Stellar Gospel Music Awards

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The accolades continue for Pastor Mike McClure Jr. of Rock City Church in Birmingham.

The singer has been honored with two more Stellar Gospel Music Awards. He won for “Artist Of The Year” and for “Urban/Inspirational Performance Or Single Of The Year” for his hit song “I Got It“. The awards show was held on Saturday in Nashville, Tennessee. Pastor Mike Jr. also performed.

Last year, Pastor Mike Jr. also won two awards at the Stellar Gospel Music Awards. It’s a show that recognizes the best of the best in gospel music. The 2021 show marks the 36th year for the event. It will air on Saturday August 1st on BET.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin even offered his congrats to Pastor Mike Jr. taking to Twitter to say “Congratulations Mike McClure Jr. on winning artist of the year!!! Well deserved! Your City supports you. Your City is proud of you. Keep putting on for Jesus! Keep putting on for Birmingham!”