Pastor Mike Jr. hits no. 1 on Billboard

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Rock City Church Pastor Mike McClure Jr.’s ‘Big’ dominated Billboard’s gospel airplay charts for 10 straight weeks in 2020 at no. 1, and now the pastor has another hit topping the chart.

McClure’s ‘I got it’ is now peeking at no. 1 one year later.

CBS 42 Anchor Sherri Jackson spoke with McClure on the success of his new single and the similarities the two songs share. He said, like ‘Big’, ‘I got it’ also started as song written in bible study in the church.

“It was a bible study and we were talking about ‘you have not because you ask not’ and I said literally ‘instead of waiting on it, you have to say I got it, I got it’ and the band started playing,” McClure said.

Watch the full video for more.