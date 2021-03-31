Part of Walker County road collapsed from flood waters

JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — Walker County was one of the harder hit areas in central Alabama from flood waters.

County Commissioner Keith Davis posted more than a dozen roads on Facebook were closed off because of flooding, especially Windham Loop in Jasper; one section of the road completely collapsed. Davis says it could take weeks to repair.

“Needless to say, today has been very eventful,” TJ Armstrong with the Sheriff’s Office said.

Armstrong says flooded roads are something drivers shouldn’t mess with.

“You don’t know what’s under that. So, a lot of people think they know the road and take a shot at it. And you end up in a bad position with no road,” Armstrong said.

One viewer sent a photo of a person trapped on Windham Loop. Crews were able to get the vehicle out.

“But then you add the possibility there may not be a road under you and water that can potentially move your vehicle, it’s really a recipe for disaster,” Armstrong said.

Neighbors say the damage to Windham Loop will cause them longer commutes in the coming weeks. They hope after this incident, future road work will help prevent this from happening.

Both Davis and Commissioner Jeff Borroughs with the county were out assessing the flood roads and other damage. They say crews were able to fix and reopen some roads in the area.

“And all of the other entities involved to make sure that the road gets repaired and opened back up as quickly as we can,” Armstrong said.

Davis says the county engineer is assessing the collapsed area of Windham Loop. A plan will be formalized within in a few days and material will be ordered.