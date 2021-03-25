Part of I-65 in Cullman County closed due to flooding

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — A part of Interstate 65 in Cullman County has been closed off Thursday due to severe flooding.

The road closure is for both northbound and southbound lanes near the 308 exit. There is no word yet on when the road will reopen.

Officials are asking everyone to avoid the area at this time.

This comes as Gov. Kay Ivey issued a State of Emergency for 28 counties across Alabama due to expected severe weather.

Stay with CBS 42 as we continue to monitor potentially severe weather Thursday. Also, be sure to download the CBS 42 News App and stay Weather Aware!