NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — A ceremony was held Friday paying tribute to a woman killed in a car crash in Tuscaloosa County.

Audra Rogers had her four sons with her that day two years ago, who all survived. Reed Pruitt and his other brothers were all taken to the hospital after that crash in 2021 and treated for injuries. He said he misses his mother but is proud of her and how she is being honored.

“It was tragic what happened and being able to have something with her and being able to see something that some people don’t get to is very honorable,” Pruitt said.

Alabama Department of Transportation officials and state Sen. Gerald Allen gathered Friday morning at a Tuscaloosa church to honor 36-year-old Audra Rogers memory. They showcased new “Audra Rogers Memorial Mile” signs. Rogers’ mother Katie Bramlett is still heartbroken and grieving but happy to see her daughter’s memory live on.

“But I am proud of her, and it means a lot to her boys to honor her,” Bramlett said. “And through this tragedy and all we’ve lost, to have something to memorialize her and hope in the future, it might change lives. It means a lot.”

Katie Bramlett said her daughter meant so much and touched so many lives. Bramlett said Audra Rogers had a passion for weightlifting and body building and fitness and was devoted to her sons.

“She was a mother first to her four boys and an incredible mother,” Bramlett said. “She would work nights and leave work and still go to baseball tournaments. She would not miss stuff for the boys, and she was an incredible friend not just to me, but to so many people.”

Police arrested 36-year-old Anna Dalrymple for allegedly crossing the center lane and hitting Audra Rogers’ car head-on. Dalrymple was charged with reckless murder and was later released on bond.