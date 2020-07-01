Part of County Road 19 closed after crash involving train

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is working to reopen part of County Road 19 after a train and vehicle crashed into each other Wednesday.

According to ALEA, the accident occurred at 12:01 in the 2000 block of County Road 19 in Autauga County.

No injuries were reported in the crash but the road is expected to be closed for the next 24 to 48 hours.

