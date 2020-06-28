ParkMobile is bringing smarter parking to the Magic City

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)– The ParkMobile app is partnering with the city of Birmingham to allow residents to pay for parking through mobile devices.

The free mobile app is available for iPhone and Android, and it will reach approximately 4,000 meters in Birmingham’s downtown area by July 1. City workers have been installing decals and signs at parking meters. It takes three steps to pay for parking with the app:

users enter the zone number posted on stickers and signs around the meter

select the amount of time needed

touch the “Start Parking” button to begin the session

You can also extend your time if needed without having to go back to the meter.

Mayor Randall Woodfin said the city of Birmingham is happy to partner with ParkMobile to provide residents with a contactless payment option for parking.

“Our partnership with ParkMobile continues the City of Birmingham’s commitment to reimagining our transportation infrastructure. The ParkMobile app not only modernizes parking but also will limit commuters’ contact with parking meters – that’s a big plus in this age of social distancing. I look forward to the innovations ParkMobile will bring to our evolving city,” said Mayor Woodfin.

This is an important change, drivers will no longer be able to park at a a broken meters for free. With the new ParkMobile app, drivers will have to pay for that parking space on the app.

