BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A teacher at Parker High School is on administrative leave following a reported fight on the campus Thursday.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, school resource officers were at the school and helped “deescalate the situation.” Police did not release any information on the cause of the fight or who was involved.

Birmingham City Schools released a statement to CBS 42 saying that a teacher was placed on administrative leave following the incident.

“We are aware of the incident that occurred at Parker High School on Tuesday,” the statement read. “We were deeply troubled by the video, both in terms of the student’s actions and the response by staff. We are continuing to investigate and have already begun taking appropriate actions with regard to staff involved in the matter.”

No charges have been filed at this time and medical assistance were refused by those involved, according to BPD.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.