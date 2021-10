BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Students and faculty at Parker High School were forced to leave the building Monday morning due to a gas leak.

Birmingham City Schools confirmed the leak on their Twitter page at 9:35 a.m. Monday. The cause of the leak was not covered in the announcement.

Parker High was evacuated due to a gas leak. Students will learn remotely while the leak is being repaired today.

Parker High ha sido evacuada debido a una fuga de gas. Los estudiantes regresarán a casa hoy y continuarán aprendiendo de forma remota mientras se repara la fuga. pic.twitter.com/Anu09RT6DK — Birmingham City Schools🎓 (@BhamCitySchools) October 18, 2021

Because of the leak, Park students will take part in remote learning for the remainder of the day while the issue is resolved.