Parker High football coach tests positive for COVID-19, next two games rescheduled as team quarantines

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A coach on the Parker High School football team has tested positive for COVID-19, Birmingham City Schools confirmed Friday.

In a statement from Superintendent Mark Sullivan, the team and coach staff will quarantine for 14 days. During this time, football games will be rescheduled. The coach was not identified in the statement from the school system.

Parker was originally scheduled to play Ramsay High School tonight and Wenonah High School Sept. 18.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

TRENDING STORIES

CBS 42 Cares

See more on CBS 42 Cares page