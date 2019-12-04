Parrish PD searching for missing 2-year-old boy

PARRISH, Ala. (WIAT) — The Parrish Police Department is searching for a missing 2-year-old boy believed to be in Jasper.
Prince Byron Windham was last seen Tuesday at his residence wearing a gray and black jogging suit with a blue long sleeve shirt underneath a green toboggan.
Prince is described as weighing 29 pounds and standing 2-foot-9.
According to PPD, the boy was picked up by his grandmother Tuesday morning and was never returned home.
PPD is searching for a vehicle of interest. The vehicle is a blue 2006 Cadillac GTS with the license plate number “64FA623.”
If you have any information on Prince’s whereabouts, contact PPD at (205) 486-7100 or call 911.
