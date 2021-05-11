Parents voice concerns over mask policy during Hoover school board meeting

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — On June 1, masks will be optional at summer programs and activities for Hoover City Schools, but some parents are speaking out against the policy.

Hoover’s new Superintendent Dee Flower attended his first public school board meeting on Monday, but before he could take the floor, parents weighed in on the districts mask policy for the upcoming school year.

“From what we have heard tonight in regards to the little benefit they provide, they silence our children in a way that is more detrimental to their health and well-being than this virus ever will be,” Melissa Mayfield said.

Hoover City Schools said they anticipate the mask requirements will be optional for the 2021-22 academic year.