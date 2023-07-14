BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The parents of 25-year-old Carlethia “Carlee” Russell, who was last seen on the side of I-459 S near Exit 10 Thursday night, spoke with CBS 42 about her disappearance.

Talitha and Carlos Russell are currently on the way to Alabama from Atlanta to join organizers with search efforts. They believe that Carlee was intentionally lured out of her car and abducted after spotting a toddler walking alongside the edge of the interstate. They pray for her safe return.

A $25,000 reward is being offered in exchange for any information about her disappearance or whereabouts. Anyone with information is asked to call Hoover Police Department at 205-444-7562. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 to remain anonymous.