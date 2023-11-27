JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — A young woman from Jasper, Alabama, has found a way to spread Christmas cheer this year by creating thousands of cards for U.S. troops through her small business that was born out of adversity.

In 2017, Janey Carter was on her way to the first volleyball practice of her senior year of high school when she was involved in a car accident that rendered her paralyzed from the neck down.

Up until that moment, Carter had been planning to go into the Air Force. At the time, it appeared that plan was shattered.

Janey Carter

It wasn’t until 2022 that Carter thought of a way to still be involved in the military: using her watercolor card business to send Christmas cards to those serving in the U.S. military.

“Last year is when I decided I could still kind of be a part of it,” Carter said. “So, I just decided if that’s the only way I could be a part of it, that would be helpful.”

Carter began a GoFundMe and for every dollar donated Carter promised a card would be made and sent. Last year, her GoFundMe raised $1,700. This year, it has raised nearly double that.

Carter first began making cards in 2020. She said she created them for Mother’s Day as a way to offer people a chance to give their mother a gift even when stores were closed.

“I sold more than I expected and many people told me how happy their mom was to have a card made by me,” Carter’s website, Paper by Janey, reads. “I have been making them ever since!”

Carter followed up her popular Mother’s Day cards with cards for Father’s Day and the following holidays.

“Things continued to be successful, so I just kept going,” Carter said.

Janey Carter uses her glasses to create custom watercolor cards.

To create her products, Carter uses specially made glasses that move a computer mouse when she moves her head. She first uploads watercolors she has painted using a paintbrush strapped her hand and a device to hold up her arm; She then uses the glasses to create unique designs over each card once they are digitally uploaded.

Now, Paper by Janey products can be found online and in stores across the U.S. – from Jasper, Alabama – Janey’s hometown – to California, Tennessee, Texas and more.

Carter has also been featured in local art events, such as the 2022 Christmas Village, and expects to be at the BJCC’s 2024 Cottontail’s Village.

“I’m always smiling and I like to make other people smile,” Carter said. “That’s the main reason I keep my business going.”

Carter’s GoFundMe will remain open to donations through the end of November. At the beginning of December, Carter said she will send out the cards to U.S. troops.

In preparation for incoming donations, Carter said she has already created 5,000 cards ready to be sent.