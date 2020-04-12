TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Tuscaloosa announced that all PARA parks will close today at 11 a.m. due to severe weather.
Tornado shelters will also open at 11 a.m. at the following locations:
- Tuscaloosa Magnet School
- Tuscaloosa Career & Technology Academy
- University Place Elementary
- Alberta School of Performing Arts
- McDonald Hughes Community Safe Room
For more information, you can visit the city’s Twitter page.
LATEST POSTS
- PARA parks to close early Sunday, open storm shelters locations in Tuscaloosa
- Birmingham churches readjust Easter schedule amid severe weather predicted for Sunday
- One dead in stabbing, suspect in custody
- Mariah Carey, Tyler Perry featured in Joel Osteen’s Easter service
- Deputies charge man with stabbing death at Jefferson County mobile home park