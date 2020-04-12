PARA parks to close early Sunday, open storm shelters locations in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Tuscaloosa announced that all PARA parks will close today at 11 a.m. due to severe weather.

Tornado shelters will also open at 11 a.m. at the following locations:

  • Tuscaloosa Magnet School
  • Tuscaloosa Career & Technology Academy
  • University Place Elementary
  • Alberta School of Performing Arts
  • McDonald Hughes Community Safe Room

For more information, you can visit the city’s Twitter page.

