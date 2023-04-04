NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — Residents in Northport now have a new eco trail in their backyard.

PARA unveiled the grand opening of the walking trail at noon Tuesday at Van De Graaff Park. Eco trails are known for their focus on education involving local nature and plants

Bill Petty says its a great way to spend quality time outdoors exploring everything this park has to offer.

“It’s a nice little trail. You can come out and have a picnic and there’s a nice lake here,” Petty said. “And you can walk the trail and learn about all kinds of things like flowers and trees and animals. The trail is only 0.4 miles long and it is up and down but is a real nice trail to go walking on.”

Becky Booker with PARA says the park has 141 acres and includes a lake where you can fish, canoe and view the historic iron bridge.

“The eco-trail is part of the educational aspect of the recreational things and what makes it unique is this kind of a hub of nature right in the middle of the city,” Booker said. “It’s only three miles from the University and there’s Northport this way and Tuscaloosa that way. It is a great park and we want everyone to come and enjoy the eco trail.”

The new eco trail project cost $100,000 to construct.