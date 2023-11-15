GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Greene County deputies served Palace Bingo with a closure order Wednesday morning.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office released a statement that said the forced closure was due to the business’s flagrant and ongoing violations of Amendment 743 after multiple warnings.

Amendment 743 states that “Prizes given by any non-profit organization for the playing of Bingo games shall not exceed $10,000 in cash or gifts of equivalent value during any Bingo session.”

According to the order, Palace Bingo will remain closed until further notice.