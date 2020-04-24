‘Pages for the Pandemic’ provides free personal libraries to second graders in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — STAIR of Birmingham is partnering with Books-a-Million for “Pages for the Pandemic” to help elementary school students with reading proficiency while schools are closed.

STAIR works with 250 second graders in 14 schools across Birmingham. “Pages for the Pandemic” will provide personal libraries of ten books for each of these students to keep.

Liz Edwards, executive director of STAIR of Birmingham, said these books will be a great way for students to stay up-to-date with their reading skills.

“Those of us who are parents know a lot of times when you have children, they latch on to that favorite book and they want you to read it over and over and over again,” Edwards said. “And that’s a great thing to build literacy skills, to build comprehension, to build all of those oral skills that are so important to become a stronger reader.”

Each personal library costs $100, but students and their families won’t have to pay a dime, thanks to community members and foundations supporting the cause.

People can donate to the cause on STAIR of Birmingham’s website.

