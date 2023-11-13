BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The City of Birmingham is partnering with Birmingham City Schools and the community to improve student reading ability.

Page Pals is a reading initiative created in partnership with BCS to increase reading proficiency for elementary school students, specifically kindergarten through third grade. Page Pals creates more opportunities for students to read outside of a classroom setting with volunteers.

Volunteers are encouraged to assist at designated third-grade library times through read-aloud and conversation. Through Page Pals, volunteers are aimed to help students increase the amount of time they spend reading and help students build their background knowledge in social studies and science.

For more information, click here.