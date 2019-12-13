Man killed in Ozark officer-involved shooting, officer in critical condition

OZARK, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE (12/13): New information has been released regarding an officer-involved shooting in Ozark Thursday night.

According to the Ozark Police Department, an officer was called to the 100 block of Briar Hill Court where they observed a man walking on the roadway holding a firearm.

The suspect then began firing at the officer striking him and his vehicle multiple times. The officer, as well as responding officers, returned fire ultimately killing the man.

The injured officer was transported to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The State Bureau of Investigation is currently conducting an investigation at the request of OPD.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

(WDHN) — ORIGINAL (12/13): Our sister station WDHN has received reports that an Ozark police officer was shot late Thursday night.

The officer was taken via police escort to Southeast Health for treatment. The condition is currently unknown.

The state bureau of investigation has taken over the case.

The Alabama Association of Chiefs of Police (AACOP) shares a message to the public:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

