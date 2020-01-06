Ozark police arrest 1, search for suspect in double slaying

OZARK, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in Alabama have arrested one man and are searching for another in connection with the shooting deaths of two people.

News outlets report 24-year-old Xavier R. Newsome was arrested Saturday and charged with two counts of capital murder during a robbery and other offenses.

Ozark police say they are searching for another suspect 23-year-old Natavious Jamal Antwan Vaughn who also faces capital murder charges.

Police say the pair are being charged in the deaths of Kristhian Canales and Anthony L. Rodriguez, both from Florida.

Police say the killings may have been drug-related. Vaughn is considered armed and dangerous. It’s unclear whether Vaughn or Newsome have attorneys.

