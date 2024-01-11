UPDATE: Elizabeth Alexander was found safe Thursday night, according to Oxford Police Department.

Original: Oxford police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Oxford Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

Elizabeth Jade Alexander was last seen at around 6:50 a.m. Thursday in the area of W. 8th Street in Oxford. She was wearing a green coat with a fur-lined hood, blue jeans and black and white shoes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Oxford Police Department at (256) 835-6133 or call 911.