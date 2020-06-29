Oxford police officer tests positive for COVID-19

OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Oxford Police Department is reporting one of its own officers has tested positive for COVID-19.

Chief Bill Partridge said the officer is asymptomatic. In a Facebook post, Partridge said in part: “We as an agency are taking every precaution to keep our officers safe, as well as the public by limiting exposure.”

This latest diagnosis comes a day after a deputy with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office tested positive for the virus. He has since been put in quarantine.

Partridge said that in addition to quarantining, vehicles and equipment at the station would be sanitized daily.

