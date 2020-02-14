Oxford PD arrest man wearing ironic sweatshirt following stolen car pursuit

OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — On Friday, the Oxford Police Department assisted Georgia law enforcement during the pursuit of two men in a stolen car, one of whom was caught wearing a rather ironic sweatshirt.

Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge said officers were notified of the pursuit at 9:30 a.m. Friday that began in Haralson County, Ga. and ventured into Oxford on Hwy. 78. The car was reported stolen from Houston and was occupied by two men.

During the pursuit, the vehicle crashed into a business on Elm Street and AL-21. It was then both men were taken into custody by the OPD.

During the arrest, officers noticed one of the men was wearing a shirt that read “DUMB—” across the chest. Oxford PD poked fun at the irony on their Facebook page.

“Maybe he should’ve took his own advice this morning,” the post read.

Update on pursuit from Georgia… pic.twitter.com/at9nSRn5tR — Bill Partridge 🇺🇸 (@ChiefBPartridge) February 14, 2020

Charges are pending at this time against the men, which include receiving stolen property and drug charges.

