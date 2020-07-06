Oxford PD officer saves choking 1-month-old child on I-20

OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge shared photos from body camera footage of an officer saving a choking 1-month-old child on I-20 Sunday morning.

Chief Partridge posted the photos on his Facebook page thanking Officer Josh Hardeman for jumping into action to give CPD to the child until an ambulance arrived.

The baby was taken to RMC Hospital and is said to be doing fine, according to Chief Partridge.

Officer Hardeman has received hundreds of comments of gratitude under the Facebook post.

