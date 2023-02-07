OXFORD, Ala (WIAT) – An Oxford individual died in a house fire on February 7, Oxford Fire Department says.

Oxford Fire Department responded to a call at 6:19 am regarding a structure fire at 814 Boozer Drive.



Firefighters reported heavy smoke and fire but were able to rescue five out of six occupants from inside the home.

The victim’s identity will not be released pending notification of next of kin. The circumstances surrounding the fire are being investigated by Oxford law enforcement departments.