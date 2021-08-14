Oxford Fire Department rescues man on burning lift

OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Oxford Fire Department rescued a man Saturday afternoon after his lift made contact with power lines and caught fire while he was 25 feet in the air.

Firefighters responded at around 2:50 p.m. to the call at Hooligans Harley Davidson on Davis Loop. When they arrived, they determined that there was no way to get the man from the lift until the power was cut off.

Instead, OFD personnel quickly created a makeshift safety net out of a tent. As the fire grew more dangerous, the man decided to jump. This decision saved his life.

The man suffered a leg injury and smoke inhalation. He was transported to UAB Hospital.

The video below was posted by the Oxford Fire Department and shows the incident.