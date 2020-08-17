Oxford Fire Chief Gary Sparks admitted to MICU for undisclosed ‘respiratory problems’

OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Oxford is asking for prayers after the city’s fire chief was admitted to the MICU this weekend.
Oxford Fire Chief Gary Sparks went to Brookwood Baptist Medical Center Saturday night. He has since been placed in the MICU.
The city says the hospital staff is currently administering numerous tests to determine Sparks’ “respiratory problems.”
Sparks was named fire chief back in 2007. He had first began working with the department when he was 15 years old before moving to other fire stations across the state.
No other information has been released at this time. The city of Oxford says the fire department is still fully operable.
