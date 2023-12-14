OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — An Oxford businesswoman will hold her fourth annual “Santa’s Toy Drive” on Saturday.

Wynika Hendrix and volunteers are set to distribute free toys to more than 1,000 children who are 13 years old or younger. The event will happen at noon at Country Financial on Hillyer Robinson Industrial Parkway.

According to City of Oxford Community Engagement Coordinator Brian Graves, the toys were donated with the help of the city plus several area businesses and individuals. The child must be at the drive to receive a toy.