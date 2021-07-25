Oxford apartment fire damages 10 units

OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Oxford Fire Department battled an apartment fire Saturday night, which resulted in 10 units being damaged and nine families being displaced.

The fire happened to a building on McCullars Lane.

According to Oxford Fire Chief Gary Sparks, the fire started in the middle of the building and went up. He said that the middle apartments are likely a total loss.

Nine apartments were occupied and one was vacant. A total of 14 people lived in the affected apartments, according to Sparks.

The American Red Cross is providing assistance to the families that were displaced.