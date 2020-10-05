Owner arrested after 1 horse euthanized, 9 others found in negligent conditions in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after several of his horses were found in negligent conditions at his residence in Parrish.

According to WCSO, the department received multiple complaints of horses running loose in the Hay Valley area over the past several months. Deputies saw a social media post on Saturday of an injured horse in the same area.

Animal Cruelty Investigator Tyler Leach went to the scene to find the horse. After locating it, Leach attempted to capture it but was unable to. He then took pictures of the animal and got the Walker County Humane Society involved.

After the WCHS found the horse, they advised the horse be euthanized due to the severity of the injury.

An investigation was underway and authorities discovered the horse belonged to James Paul Jones of Parrish. Leach then went to Jones’ residence and arrested him.

It was at Jones’ residence that it was discovered there were nine more horses “either roaming free of living in negligent conditions,” according to WCSO.

The horses will now be placed in the custody of WCHS while they receive medical treatment.

Jones was taken into custody and charged with animal cruelty and permitting livestock to run at large.

LATEST POSTS