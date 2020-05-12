Overturned tanker causes traffic delays on I-59 Southbound

Our temperatures start to climb this afternoon, but highs will stay below average for the middle of May. On average, we would see high temperatures in the low 80s, however most will stay in the mid 70s with a few places getting to the upper 70s. We’ll also see a little bit more cloud cover today, but expect a good amount of sunshine. Clouds will increase tonight and that will lead to milder temperatures by tomorrow morning with lows in the low 50s.

By midweek, we finally see our temperatures get close to average with highs in the low 80s and upper 70s for tomorrow. Again, clouds will be a part of the forecast but we aren’t expecting any rain to result. Temperatures continue their climb for Thursday with afternoon temps in the mid 80s.