Overturned tanker causes traffic delays on I-59 Southbound

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 is following breaking news out of Birmingham regarding an overturned tractor-trailer at the I-59 southbound ramp getting onto I-65 South causing delays for morning commuters.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

