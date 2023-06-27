BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A car overturned and fell into the Cahaba River Tuesday afternoon, leading to a water rescue by first responders.

According to Lt. Clint Riner with Trussville Police, officers received a call at around 1:30 p.m., regarding a car that fell into the river after overturning off I-59 northbound between mile-marker 141 through 143.

Three people were inside the vehicle and were rescued by first responders. They are reported to have non-life-threatening injuries. The car has been recovered and the scene has been cleared out.

State troopers are taking over the investigation into the incident.