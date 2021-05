BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) -- Pending any new developments in COVID-19 cases across Alabama, three of the state's largest universities will allow vaccinated students and staff to go maskless around most areas on-campus, Chancellor Finis St. John IV said in a statement Monday.

The announcement comes as the University of Alabama, the University of Alabama at Birmingham and the University of Alabama at Huntsville have spent the last year adjusting to the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout the pandemic, each of the universities have taken precautions, from remote learning to slowly integrating a hybrid in-person/virtual learning.