Overnight fire damages Dunnam’s Private School in Bessemer, staff searches for temporary location

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — An overnight fire in Bessemer has forced Dunnam’s Private School staff members to search for a temporary location to teach.

According to the Bessemer Fire Department, calls came in around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning that the Dunnam’s Private School on the 800 block of Glenn Road was on fire. Upon arrival, flames were visible coming from the two story building.

The school sustained heavy damage, both up and downstairs. BFD Captin Keita Clay said the Dunnam Private School has been a staple in the community for over 40 years.

The schools director said the teachers and students are looking for a temporary location for classes as they will be displaced until repairs to the building can occur.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

