BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has issued over 700 citations over the last four months to help combat street racing in the city.

Since February, BPD says they have seen an increase in street racing and exhibition driving. On top of the hundreds of citations given out, 17 arrests have been made, 16 firearms have been recovered and 19 vehicles have been towed.

If you observe street racing, contact BPD and report it at 205-328-9311.