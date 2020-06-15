Over 40,000 pounds of beef recalled nationwide over possible E. coli contamination

In this Dec. 8, 2009 file photo, a butcher places beef on display at Costco in Mountain View, Calif. U.S. meat supplies are dwindling due to coronavirus-related production shutdowns. As a result, some stores like Costco and restaurants like Wendy’s are limiting sales. U.S. beef and pork processing capacity is down 40% from last year. On Monday, May 4, 2020 nearly 20% of U.S. Costco, Sam’s Club, Hy-Vee and Kroger are limiting purchases of meat to avoid panic buying. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, file)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The US Department of Agriculture is recalling over 40,000 pounds of ground beef across the country over possible contamination concerns.

The seven affected products are from Lakeside Refrigerated Services in New Jersey. The company produced them June 1 and distributed them nationwide. The products have the establishment number 46841.

According to the Food Safety and Inspection Service, the meat might contain E. coli.

