BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The US Department of Agriculture is recalling over 40,000 pounds of ground beef across the country over possible contamination concerns.
The seven affected products are from Lakeside Refrigerated Services in New Jersey. The company produced them June 1 and distributed them nationwide. The products have the establishment number 46841.
According to the Food Safety and Inspection Service, the meat might contain E. coli.
LATEST POSTS
- White House considers second round of stimulus: How much money could you receive?
- Librarians in Montevallo making masks for the public
- Over 40,000 pounds of beef recalled nationwide over possible E. coli contamination
- Colorado man walks out of hospital days after being impaled by tree
- Beyoncé calls for justice for Breonna Taylor in letter to Kentucky AG