BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Power reports that over 70,000 people across central Alabama are currently without power due to stormy weather affecting the area.
According to the company, as of 12:05 p.m. approximately 70,000 customers have lost power due to the weather Friday.
Here is a breakdown of what counties have reported outages:
- BLOUNT: 2,613
- CALHOUN: 131
- COOSA: 333
- CULLMAN: 120
- FAYETTE: 5,507
- FRANKLIN: 1,913
- GREENE: 369
- HALE: 310
- JEFFERSON: 5,109
- LAMAR: 2,452
- MARION: 5,853
- PICKENS: 1,978
- ST. CLAIR: 547
- TALLADEGA: 634
- TUSCALOOSA: 6,333
- WALKER: 9,630
- WINSTON: 6,107
CBS 42 will update these figures as the number of outages grows or are restored throughout the day.