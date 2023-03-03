BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Power reports that over 70,000 people across central Alabama are currently without power due to stormy weather affecting the area.

According to the company, as of 12:05 p.m. approximately 70,000 customers have lost power due to the weather Friday.

Here is a breakdown of what counties have reported outages:

  • BLOUNT: 2,613
  • CALHOUN: 131
  • COOSA: 333
  • CULLMAN: 120
  • FAYETTE: 5,507
  • FRANKLIN: 1,913
  • GREENE: 369
  • HALE: 310
  • JEFFERSON: 5,109
  • LAMAR: 2,452
  • MARION: 5,853
  • PICKENS: 1,978
  • ST. CLAIR: 547
  • TALLADEGA: 634
  • TUSCALOOSA: 6,333
  • WALKER: 9,630
  • WINSTON: 6,107

CBS 42 will update these figures as the number of outages grows or are restored throughout the day.