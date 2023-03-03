BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Power reports that over 70,000 people across central Alabama are currently without power due to stormy weather affecting the area.

According to the company, as of 12:05 p.m. approximately 70,000 customers have lost power due to the weather Friday.

Here is a breakdown of what counties have reported outages:

BLOUNT : 2,613

: 2,613 CALHOUN : 131

: 131 COOSA : 333

: 333 CULLMAN : 120

: 120 FAYETTE : 5,507

: 5,507 FRANKLIN : 1,913

: 1,913 GREENE : 369

: 369 HALE : 310

: 310 JEFFERSON : 5,109

: 5,109 LAMAR : 2,452

: 2,452 MARION : 5,853

: 5,853 PICKENS : 1,978

: 1,978 ST. CLAIR : 547

: 547 TALLADEGA : 634

: 634 TUSCALOOSA : 6,333

: 6,333 WALKER : 9,630

: 9,630 WINSTON: 6,107

CBS 42 will update these figures as the number of outages grows or are restored throughout the day.