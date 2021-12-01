Over 20 packages found in Jemison woods a week after hundreds of FedEx packages discovered in Blount County

JEMISON, Ala. (WIAT) — A week after hundreds of packages were found in the woods of Blount County, several packages have now been found in another part of Alabama.

On Wednesday, the Jemison Police Department reported that they had recovered approximately 20 or more FedEx packages that appeared to have been dumped off the side of the road alongside County Road 166. The packages include shipping addresses on County Roads 166, 48, 51, 164, 42, 29, 43, 936, and North Dakota Road.

This latest discovery comes after police discovered between 300 and 400 FedEx packages that had been dumped into a ravine outside Hayden in Blount County. According to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the FedEx truck dumped packages into the woods at least six times, preventing what’s estimated to be 450 people from receiving packages they had ordered.

The JPD is in the process of contacting officials with FedEx so that they can investigate this situation and contact their customers.