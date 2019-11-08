Over 2 million pounds of chicken recalled in 8 states, Alabama included

(CNN) — The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and a manufacturer are recalling more than two million pounds of chicken.

The chicken may contain “extraneous materials,” including metal.

The voluntary recall affects several forms of ready-to-cook chicken that were shipped to restaurants, hospitals, and schools.

The other states included in this recall are Arizona, Arkansas, California, Georgia, Minnesota, Oklahoma, and Pennsylvania.

No chicken sold in stores is included in the recall.

The products were produced by Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc., which is based in Gentry, Arkansas.

The affected products were packaged between Oct. 21 and Nov. 4.

